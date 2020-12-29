Texas snow, Hot on the Suncoast - Goodbye 2020!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crazy 2020 ends on a weird weather note, with snow developing for Texas and Mexico, but pretty warm on the Suncoast, still looking at highs close to records for Thursday and Friday.
We’re tracking this slow-moving storm across the Gulf states, graually getting closer and closer to the Suncoast. Computer models Tuesday are pretty consistent on the timing of the front for Sarasota Bay. Our best chance of showers will be Saturday night, possibly lingering into Sunday morning.
That front will cool us back to the 60s Sunday and Monday, nowhere near as cold as the 50s we saw right after Christmas. Then we pop back up into the low 70s, close to average, for the first week of the new year.
