Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate skyrockets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida hit 22.75 percent statewide on Tuesday as counties try to plan how they will distribute the vaccines.
The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,292,252 cases since the pandemic started in March. There have been 21,409 deaths statewide.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 21,711 Residents: 21,367 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 344
Conditions and Care Deaths: 415 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,095 Non-Residents: 20
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 9,902 (46%) Female: 11,202 (52%) Unknown/No data: 263 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,905 (9%) White: 12,593 (59%) Other: 3,327 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,542 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,263 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 11,428 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 4,676 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 18,144 Residents: 17,591 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 553
Conditions and Care Deaths: 502 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,017 Non-Residents: 33
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 8,168 (46%) Female: 9,343 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,047 (6%) White: 12,025 (68%) Other: 1,495 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,024 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,193 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 10,538 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 4,860 (28%)
