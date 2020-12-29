Sarasota releases COVID-19 distribution plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota will begin offering vaccination to front line health care workers and senior citizens starting Tuesday.
DOH Sarasota will have 150 COVID-19 vaccines today and appointments are required. Additional locations will be announced when more numbers of vaccines and vaccinators become available.
Here’s how to apply for the vaccine.
- You must be a front line health care worker (employment ID required or age 65 or older and you must remain in Sarasota County to receive your second-round shot, 28 days after your first appointment.
- Download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated.
- Register for a specific appointment time.
- Bring your consent form, registration ticket and a valid ID to your appointment.
Vaccines will be distributed at the William L. Little Health and Human Services building located at 2200 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota 34327.
