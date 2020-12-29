Sarasota releases COVID-19 distribution plan

December 29, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota will begin offering vaccination to front line health care workers and senior citizens starting Tuesday.

DOH Sarasota will have 150 COVID-19 vaccines today and appointments are required. Additional locations will be announced when more numbers of vaccines and vaccinators become available.

Here’s how to apply for the vaccine.

Vaccines will be distributed at the William L. Little Health and Human Services building located at 2200 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota 34327.

