Police: North Port man charged with manslaughter after selling drugs that led to woman’s death

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been charged with manslaughter after police say the drugs he sold led to the death of a 59-year-old woman.
The North Port Police Department arrested Michael Stankus, 47, of North Port . According to a release, Stankus sold a number of drugs in June of 2019 that led to the death of a woman.
Detectives say that Stankus and the deceased exchanged messages to buy and sell the drugs, with each other, immediately prior to the woman’s overdose death.
An autopsy and toxicology report revealed her cause of death was an overdose of the drugs diazepam, hydromorphone, and cocaine.
“If you sell drugs in North Port and someone dies as a result of overdosing on those drugs, we will do everything within the law to hold you responsible,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “Don’t bring these deadly drugs to our City which heighten the risk to those vulnerable to addiction.”
