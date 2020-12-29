All appointments filled after Manatee County creates vaccine distribution voucher plan

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All slots for vaccines are filled after Manatee County announced its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable citizens.
The county created a voucher system to sign up for a time slot to receive the vaccination. Manatee County has received 3,500 doses of the vaccine for people 65 and older. You must also remain in the area to for the next 28 days to get the second COVID-19 booster.
The vaccination site in Bradenton is located at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace in East Bradenton. The site will change again on Friday and ABC7 will provide that location at a later date.
All slots for vaccines filled up in one hour. More slots will open at a later date. Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield tells ABC7 that once the vaccine supplies dwindle down to 500, the state will send more.
If you qualify for the vaccine, visit the hyperlinked text above to make an appointment. Undocumented immigrants are also allowed to get the vaccine. You only need to show proof that you are over 65.
