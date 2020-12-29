Free COVID-19 Antibody Test at Bobby Jones Golf Club

Free COVID-19 Antibody Test at Bobby Jones Golf Club
Decision made on Bobby Jones Golf in Sarasota. (Source: WWSB)
By Sebastian Otero | December 29, 2020 at 3:30 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 3:36 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bobby Jones Golf Club at 1000 Circus Boulevard in Sarasota will hold a blood drive on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

OneBlood will be on location from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and the last appointment is at 3:45 p.m., so appointments are strongly encouraged.

You can donate blood, as well as get a free Covid-19 antibody test.

They remind donors to bring an ID with them and to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Register here, to schedule your appointment.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.