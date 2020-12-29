First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will end the year with near record warmth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The above normal temperatures will continue this week with the New Years Day high temperature closer to the record than the average. Winds will continue to be out of the northeast or east and breezy. Near perfect weather conditions to close out the year. As the winds shift south by Thursday we will see the humidity increase and some patchy morning fog may be possible. High temperatures will rise another few degrees by then and top out in the low 80′s.