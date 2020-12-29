Big Cat Habitat offering relaxing yoga....with lemurs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary will hold its first ever Lemur Yoga fundraiser.
The event will be led by instructor Erika Cain on Saturday, Jan. 16, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. The session will be held outdoors. It includes gentle yoga and interactive encounters with two ruffed lemurs, Marley and Ziggy.
Admission is $125 and includes complementary refreshments and a one-day pass for a future visit to the Habitat during regular business hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets may be purchased at https://www.facebook.com/BigCatHabitat/, through Eventbrite or by calling (941) 371-6377.
You will need to bring your own yoga mat.
