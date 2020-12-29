ABC7’s Linda Carson gets vaccinated, on first day for seniors along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Longtime host of The Suncoast View, Linda Carson, was vaccinated Tuesday afternoon, with the Covid-19 vaccine.
Carson was among the many Suncoast seniors getting vaccinated Tuesday in Sarasota County. Carson tried to calm any fears among the age group, saying the Covid vaccine was even easier than getting the flu shot.
Linda said she made an appointment for 3pm Tuesday and was finished with her shot at 4pm. “The nurse did tell me that I will probably feel bad tomorrow. But she said don’t worry, that means it’s working” Carson said. “She said ‘you will feel a little bad after the first and second day, but then it will go away.”
Carson says she will go back for her second shot at the end of next month.
Linda is encouraging all Suncoast residents, to get vaccinated.
