Venice Regional added to the list of hospitals administering COVID-19 vaccine

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Venice Regional arrived on Monday.
“We are so proud of our healthcare workers for all that they are doing to care for patients during these unprecedented and challenging times as we manage through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Venice Regional CEO, Kelly Enriquez.
A Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Medical Director of Open Heart along with an RN who works in the COVID unit were some of the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital.
“Their safety and the safety of patients is our highest priority. Prevention – and stopping the spread of the illness – is key to ending the pandemic. Vaccination is an important step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences.” said Enriquez.
