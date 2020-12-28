Sarasota’s New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop not happening this year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Sarasota will have to celebrate the new year by watching the clocks in their home. The city’s New Year Eve Pineapple Drop is not happening this year.
The permit was not issued for the event which is organized annually by the Sarasota Downtown Merchants.
“No special events permits are being issued through Feb. 10, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” City officials told ABC7.
It’s one of several events in the Suncoast cancelled this year. Here’s hoping for 2021.
