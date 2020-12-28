North Port police release update in crash involving motorcyclist

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say a motorcyclist who struck a car suffered severe injuries to his leg.
The crash happened Sunday at the intersection of Ponce DeLeon Blvd and Callaghan Ln. The roadway was closed as crews worked the scene.
Police tell ABC7 that the driver of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis was driving northbound on Ponce De Leon Blvd approaching a residence. The driver started to turn left into the home’s driveway when a motorcycle struck her driver’s side front area.
Investigators say that the motorcyclist was trying to pass the vehicle which was turning left.
The 27-yr-old motorcyclist was treated and transported for what appeared to be a broken leg. The case is still under investigation.