Near record highs to end 2020!

No snow for us, in fact the storm is moving more slowly for us, giving us the very warm temperatures. Right now the best chance of rain looks to be late Saturday into Sunday morning. But the timing og the storm is still uncertain, and if it is delay a little more, that could bring us even warmer temps for the new year. When the cold front does finally come through, we’ll cool back to the 60s for a couple days, then the 70s could bounce back the following week.