Manatee Co. Sheriff reminds residents to be careful with what they put in the trash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials reminded folks to be careful advertising what you got for Christmas. Putting your tech boxes out by your trash can let criminals know what goodies you got.
Don’t leave easily identifiable boxes out for trash collection on the street. This could include things like gaming systems, new televisions and computers. It could make you a target.
Be sure to break them down and place them in garbage bags.
