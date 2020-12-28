FWC, Hillsborough County Attorney announce charges in boating crash that killed 12-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - At a press conference Monday Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and leaders from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will announce criminal charges against the boater who hit and killed a 12-year-old along the Alafia River earlier this year.
Jasina Campbell was killed in the crash that happened in May. Campbell and another young person were riding on a tube pulled by a boat on May 17 when Andrew Joseph Miltner’s personal watercraft collided with the tube. Both riders were thrown from the tube, and Campbell did not survive.
FWC investigators say that Miltner was intoxicated.
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced that Miltner has been charged with BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide.
