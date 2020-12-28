Florida Department of Health releases its Monday COVID-19 dashboard update

Florida Department of Health releases its Monday COVID-19 dashboard update
In this March 11 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory (Source: AP/File)
By ABC7 Staff | December 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 2:59 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,280,177 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began back in March.

96 more people have died bringing the total deaths of residents in Florida to 21,308. Researchers are waiting to see how holiday travel affected the pandemic.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 21,539   Residents: 21,200   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 339

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 412   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,076     Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 9,811  (46%)   Female: 11,124 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 265 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,899  (9%)   White: 12,461  (59%)   Other: 3,324  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,516  (17%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 5,251  (25%)   Not-Hispanic: 11,355  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,594  (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 17,916   Residents: 17,382   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 534

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 502   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,012     Non-Residents: 32

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 8,062  (46%)   Female: 9,240 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,039  (6%)   White: 11,846  (68%)   Other: 1,490  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,007  (17%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,176  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 10,455  (60%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,751  (27%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.