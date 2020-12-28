Florida Department of Health releases its Monday COVID-19 dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,280,177 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began back in March.
96 more people have died bringing the total deaths of residents in Florida to 21,308. Researchers are waiting to see how holiday travel affected the pandemic.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 21,539 Residents: 21,200 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 339
Conditions and Care Deaths: 412 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,076 Non-Residents: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 9,811 (46%) Female: 11,124 (52%) Unknown/No data: 265 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,899 (9%) White: 12,461 (59%) Other: 3,324 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,516 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,251 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 11,355 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 4,594 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 17,916 Residents: 17,382 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 534
Conditions and Care Deaths: 502 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,012 Non-Residents: 32
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 8,062 (46%) Female: 9,240 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,039 (6%) White: 11,846 (68%) Other: 1,490 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,007 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,176 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 10,455 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 4,751 (27%)
