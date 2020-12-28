First Alert Weather: High pressure warms the Suncoast till the end of the year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expanding area of high pressure will direct winds out of the northeast to east and finally southeast by New Years Eve. The easterly, but shifting winds keep us in a warming trend that boosts high temperatures into the mid 70′s to start the week and drives them up into the low 80′s to finish off 2020. Humidity will slowly rise and keep the night-time temperatures warmer by mid-week, with 60′s common. By mid-week into late week the winds will increase as the pressure gradient across the Suncoast tightens in response to the high shifting east and a cold front advancing toward Florida.