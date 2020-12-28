COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to roll out for the elderly Wednesday in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County Government representatives announced on Monday night a vaccine site for people 65-years-old and over is scheduled to open on Wednesday.
According to a release sent to the ABC7 newsroom, the county announced that the Manatee County Department of Health received a limited quantity of vaccines today and have been coordinating with government leaders on the distribution for seniors in the county.
Country representatives say the location for the vaccines will be at 2101 47th Terr. East in Bradenton.
They say they plan to offer 300 vaccinations daily at the site beginning on Wednesday to seniors 65 and older. It will be by appointment only.
On Tuesday, county official are scheduled to hold a press conference on the matter to explain how people can register online.
