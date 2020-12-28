City of Sarasota offices closed for the New Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administration offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
Regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickups occurring a day later on Saturday, Jan 2.
- Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, will have limited hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.
- Lido Pool, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, remains closed until further notice.
- Nature Trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club, will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Golf courses are closed until early 2022 for planned renovations.
- Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, will be closed New Year’s Day and open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., will be closed New Year’s Day. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
- Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail - The Box Office will be closed New Year’s Day. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
City offices will be open to the public from Dec. 28-31 on a by-appointment basis only. City business can also be conducted either online via www.SarasotaFL.gov or by phone at 941-263-6000. More information about COVID-19 closures is available at SarasotaFL.gov/COVID-19.
For more information on garbage collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.
