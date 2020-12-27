Suncoast Brunch: Beef Spiedini

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Did you run out of leftovers from your Christmas dinner? Don’t worry, we have you covered!
Watch Natalia Levey from Speaks Clam Bar shows us how to make Beef Spiedini.
This is what you will need:
- Panko bread crumbs
- House seasoning
- Parmesan cheese
- Thin sliced New York strip
For your sauce you’ll need:
- Pesto
- Mayonnaise
- Lemon juice
- Lemon zest
For more information on this recipe, you can contact Speaks Clam Bar. You can call their Lakewood Ranch location at 941-232-7646 or their St. Armands location at 941-232-7633.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.