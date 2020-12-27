First Alert Weather: Sunday, December 27, 2020 - Highs in the low 80s New Years Eve before our next front arrives and cools us off

High uncertainty on timing and strength of next cold front

By Noel Rehm | December 27, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 7:31 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will fall into the low-50s. Feels-like temperature by the morning commute will be in the upper-40s in a few locations.

Skies will be bright and sunny tomorrow and the warming trend will continue with highs topping out at 73-75 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Weather looks great to enjoy outdoors for much of the upcoming workweek. Our next cold front is going to arrive late Friday night and early Saturday morning bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 4.6, which is moderate.

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:45 pm

