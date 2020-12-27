Death investigation underway at Charlotte County Jail after inmate found unresponsive

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -An inmate at the Charlotte County jail was found unresponsive and alone in his cell on Saturday evening.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer says 57-year-old Doug Gow was found in his cell with a piece of fabric around his neck. Jail staff say they immediately began trying to save the man’s life as EMS was on their way and were unsuccessful.
“Per policy, corrections deputies walk the pod once every 60 minutes to ensure the safety and security of all inmates,” said CCSO PIO, Claudette Bennett.
Detectives are investigating the situation and conducting interviews. This is the third possible suicide at the jail in two months.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.