A Cold start, then a much warmer finish!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Sunday with another chill, but temps will warm up a good 10 degrees Sunday compared to Saturday afternoon’s 55°! And this was the last cold morning of 2020. We are tracking our next storm for the end of the week, with some new developments. The storm is moving a little slower. That means a warmer New Year’s Eve day with highs in the low 80s.
The record high in Sarasota for December 31st is 86° from 2006, and that would be tough to break this year. The rain is also likely to hold off until New Year’s Day and possibly linger into Saturday, January 2nd, finally clearing out next Sunday. And temps will cool back closer to average, low 70s, by the weekend, too.
