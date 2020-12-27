A Cold start, then a much warmer finish!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Sunday with another chill, but temps will warm up a good 10 degrees Sunday compared to Saturday afternoon’s 55°! And this was the last cold morning of 2020. We are tracking our next storm for the end of the week, with some new developments. The storm is moving a little slower. That means a warmer New Year’s Eve day with highs in the low 80s.