Blind Salvation Army bell ringer spreads Christmas cheer

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - While Christmas has come and gone, there’s Salvation Army bell ringer who is the definition of Suncoast Strong.
When the holiday season rolls around every year, you hear bells ringing in almost every part of town. But if you shopped at the Walmart on State Road 64 in east Manatee County you might have seen or met Tyler Collins.
“I’m so thankful that I’m out here doing this,” he said.
Between Thankgiving and Christmas, the 24-tear-old Bradenton resident stood outside the Walmart from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for six days a week. But unlike any other ringer, he uses his sense of sound to greet every single person, because Collins is blind.
He told ABC7 he volunteers every year to help the organization that helped him during a rough time.
“I was staying in the shelter for a period of time, and while there I learned that it’s possible to sign up to do this,” he said.
“He’s always an optimistic person and he always sees the good and in everything he tries to be positive,” said Kelly French, Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army of Manatee County.
Like many people this year, Tyler’s plans are on stanby, as the Florida Division of the Blind in Daytona Beach closed its doors early this year because of the pandemic. That’s where he was training to operate his own vendor route.
“That program allows blind people like myself to do is run a vending facility, whether it’s on the interstate for the vending machines there, or in routes or snack bars,” said Collins.
As he waits, he says he wanted to bring Christmas cheer for all to hear.
“There are people I interact with that are so thankful I’m out here doing this,” he said. “And the other part of it too is the fact that I haven’t lost hope even through my situation right now. So I’m happy as well.”
