Warmer next week, then New Year’s Eve rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend continues on a chilly note with highs 15 to 20 degrees below average for late December. Then after a cold Sunday morning, we start a warming trend that take us back to a comfortable last week of 2020.
We are tracking one more cold front to end the year. This storm will bring travel problems and snow to the central states through the week, finally moving through the Suncoast on New Year’s Eve.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again as we wash away 2020, for a fresh start to 2021. Computer models are in good agreement about the timing of the rain for Thursday evening. There is a disagreement between the American and European models for New Year’s Day. The European model has the front stuck on top of us with some lingering rain January 1, the American shows skies clearing. Either way, we’re back to the 60s, and it will be a new year - Come on 2021!
