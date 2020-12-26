Warmer next week, then New Year’s Eve rain

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again as we wash away 2020, for a fresh start to 2021. Computer models are in good agreement about the timing of the rain for Thursday evening. There is a disagreement between the American and European models for New Year’s Day. The European model has the front stuck on top of us with some lingering rain January 1, the American shows skies clearing. Either way, we’re back to the 60s, and it will be a new year - Come on 2021!