First Alert Weather: Saturday, December 26, 2020 - Another cold start tomorrow, but a warming trend begins

Highs are back in the 70s on Monday

By Noel Rehm | December 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:33 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Skies will be partly cloudy, but we will remain under the influence of a cold high pressure to our north allowing overnight lows to fall into the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at around 10 mph.

First Alert Weather - 11pm December 26, 2020

If you have any early plans you’ll want to bundle up. Winds chill by sunrise will range anywhere from 30-32 degrees. Skies will be bright and sunny and afternoon highs will rebound in the mid-60s. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend as an upper level ridge of high pressure slowly builds across the southeast. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 3.8, which is moderate.

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:44 pm

