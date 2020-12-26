First Alert Weather: Saturday, December 26, 2020 - Another cold start tomorrow, but a warming trend begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be partly cloudy, but we will remain under the influence of a cold high pressure to our north allowing overnight lows to fall into the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at around 10 mph.
If you have any early plans you’ll want to bundle up. Winds chill by sunrise will range anywhere from 30-32 degrees. Skies will be bright and sunny and afternoon highs will rebound in the mid-60s. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend as an upper level ridge of high pressure slowly builds across the southeast. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 3.8, which is moderate.
Sunrise: 7:19 am
Sunset: 5:44 pm
