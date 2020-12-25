Santa visits Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Santa and his little helpers made a stop to drop off some presents to some good boys and girls at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Because of COVID-19, they remained outside the hospital and masked to keep everyone at SMH safe this holiday season.
Underneath the Santa suit was Ben Kalish, and his elves included his parents, Sarasota Memorial Chief Legal Officer Carol Ann Kalish, and her husband Greg Kalish.
This is the 38th consecutive year that Sarasota Memorial attorneys arranged for Santa to stop by the hospital.
