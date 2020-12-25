First Alert Weather: Friday, December 25, 2020 - Keep your winter gear out for tomorrow

Wind chills in the upper-20s and low-30s tomorrow morning

By Noel Rehm | December 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 11:36 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper-30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

First Alert Weather - 11pm December 25, 2020

Wind chills will be in the upper-20s and low-30s early in the morning. The cold air mass will remain in place with afternoon highs only topping out in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 3-5 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is moderate.

