First Alert Weather: Friday, December 25, 2020 - Keep your winter gear out for tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla.
Partly cloudy and cold tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper-30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Wind chills will be in the upper-20s and low-30s early in the morning. The cold air mass will remain in place with afternoon highs only topping out in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 3-5 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is moderate.
