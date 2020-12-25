Cold Christmas!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our cold front has come and gone, and Santa is leaving some of his cold air behind. We’re looking at highs in the 50s Christmas Day and Saturday, and lows in the 30s over the weekend.
Christmas Eve rain totals range from 0.23″ at Punta Gorda to 0.58″ at SRQ Airport, with several reports of wind gusts near 45 mph along the Suncoast. Strong winds will continue today adding to the chill in the air and bringing very rough seas at 6 to 10 feet Friday.
Warmer air returns starting Sunday and for the last week of the year. We are tracking one more storm that could move in on New Year’s Eve for a last round of 2020 rain!
