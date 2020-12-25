Chalkboard Champion: E-learning teacher’s creativity keeping students learning

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - “I will do anything. I will stand on my head, I will dress up like a clown, I will do puppets. Whatever keeps them interested is going to keep them learning and that’s the ultimate goal,” said first grade e-learning teacher Sonja Schubring.
Sonja Schubring is a teacher at Annie Lucy Williams Elementary School in Parrish and is the newest ABC 7 and May Custom Home Chalkboard Champion.
When rose to the occasion when she was tasked with teaching first grade students virtually.
“I do miss being in the classroom with them but I do feel like we made lemonade with lemons,” she said.
Her combination of the right ingredients are what have kept students engaged and learning during the pandemic.
“When you’re online, it is hard because they need time to get to know each other. We get together on Friday sometimes to share jokes and riddles and get to know each other. I’m just trying to create a community even though we’re separated by distance by not being in the classroom together,” she added.
She has hosted virtual pizza and dance parties for her students on Friday nights during her own free time. She has helped students learn through puppets and creative science lessons.
“My goal is to have them learning but have fun while they’re doing it if at all possible,” said Schubring.
