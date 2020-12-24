Police searching for Palmetto murder suspect

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a suspect in a murder that occurred in Palmetto Wednesday evening.
According to a release, officers responded to Palmetto Trace Apartments for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 27 year-old Ra’Shaad McDonald lying on the lawn behind 102 8th St E.
EMTs were unable to save McDonald who was later pronounced deceased.
During the ensuing investigation, Palmetto Police and Manatee County Sheriff’s office detectives determined that McDonald was shot during an argument with Sirness Devon Stuarts, 28, of Palmetto.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Stuarts with first degree murder.
He is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a black 1010 Mercedes C300 sedan bearing Florida tag LQPG99. If you see this vehicle or know where he may be, please notify local law enforcement right away.
Persons with information on Stuart’s whereabouts can also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at Manateecountycrimestoppers.com.
