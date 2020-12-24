Palmetto murder suspect has been arrested

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - The search is now over, as police have arrested 28 year old, Sirness Stuarts of Bradenton and charged him with second-degree murder.
According to a release, officers responded to Palmetto Trace Apartments for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 27 year-old Ra’Shaad McDonald lying on the lawn behind 102 8th St E.
EMTs were unable to save McDonald who was later pronounced deceased.
During the investigation, Palmetto Police and the Manatee County Sheriff’s office detectives determined that McDonald was shot during an argument with Stuarts.
