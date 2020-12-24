A Manatee County woman honors her late service dog by feeding shelter dogs

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is back this year to provide a delicious holiday meal for local shelter dogs.
Nancy Desalvo calls the event “Santa Zackarey” in honor of her late service dog.
Desalvo wants to want to emphasize the importance of dogs for emotional support and service, for veterans, and people with many disabilities.
“I believe our plan, to treat these important dogs to a healthy holiday meal this season, will help me cope,” DeSalvo explained
The group hopes they can find sponsors for future meals.
