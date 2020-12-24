Line of showers and storms tonight to usher in coldest Christmas since 1999

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A ‘Marginal Risk’ (1/5) remains in place for the Suncoast for the potential to see an embedded strong storm ahead of the approaching cold front. The main threats include strong winds, heavy downpours and a brief spin up waterspout or tornado.
Here is the timing of when to expect storms to arrive this evening. High resolution models continue to show the line of showers and storms starting up along the Suncoast after sunset.
The rainfall totals look to range anywhere from 0.25-0.50′' with higher rain totals in isolated locations that see strong thunderstorms.
Cold air will quickly settle in behind the front with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s on Christmas Day with highs only warming into the upper-50s during the afternoon,
