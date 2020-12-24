Line of showers and storms tonight to usher in coldest Christmas since 1999

Highs only in the 50s on Christmas with temperatures in the upper 30s on Saturday morning

Timing of Storms (Source: WWSB)
By Noel Rehm | December 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:33 PM

A ‘Marginal Risk’ (1/5) remains in place for the Suncoast for the potential to see an embedded strong storm ahead of the approaching cold front. The main threats include strong winds, heavy downpours and a brief spin up waterspout or tornado.

Severe Weather Outlook (Source: WWSB)

Here is the timing of when to expect storms to arrive this evening. High resolution models continue to show the line of showers and storms starting up along the Suncoast after sunset.

Timing of Storms (Source: WWSB)
Futurecast (Source: WWSB)

The rainfall totals look to range anywhere from 0.25-0.50′' with higher rain totals in isolated locations that see strong thunderstorms.

Rainfall Forecast (Source: WWSB)

Cold air will quickly settle in behind the front with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s on Christmas Day with highs only warming into the upper-50s during the afternoon,

Christmas Day High Temperatures (Source: WWSB)

