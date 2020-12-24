Holiday shoppers flock to Suncoast malls and stores on Christmas Eve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many people were feeling excited on Christmas Eve at The Mall at University Town Center and other stores across the Suncoast. The mall was packed with last minute shoppers.
“It’s really busy we’re having a good time, my mom just flew into town and we’re all just doing a little bit of last minute shopping,” said Jamaal Savwoir, a last minute shopper.
Despite the pandemic, many people were out shopping for that one perfect gift or many gifts with very little time to spare.
“The local area has been able to deal with the conditions around the pandemic and adjust to it,” said Jose Ayala, General Manager of The Mall at University Town Center. “People are still coming out to the Center, people are going out to the restaurants and enjoying some time with family and friends, keeping the spirit for the season.”
Most people visiting UTC are wearing masks and social distancing.
“It is pretty crazy, we’re always surprised at how many people are out and about,” said Ruben Bake, a Sarasota resident. “A lot of people protecting themselves, some are not but it’s still kind of nice, there’s still a little bit of a Christmas spirit.”
Santa was even on hand before his big trip around the world. Even though COVID is lingering around this Christmas, it’s giving people a chance to really remember what’s most important this holiday.
“As bad as the shut down was, we got to focus on a lot of things,” said Alexander McDonald, a last minute shopper. “Why we love each other, I try to express that the best that I could.”
UTC is closed on Christmas day. They will reopen on Saturday at 10am.
