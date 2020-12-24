First Alert Weather: Thursday, December 24, 2020 - Cold front arrives overnight and a blast of cold air will settle in across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of the Suncoast this evening. A cold front will allow a cold and dry air mass to settle in overnight. Temperatures will start out in the upper-40s on Christmas Day. It’ll be the coldest Christmas Day since 1999 with highs topping out in the upper-50s. Wind chills will be in the low-50s all afternoon.
Beach & Boating Forecast
There is a High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory in effect. There is also a high risk for rip currents along the Gulf coast. Seas will be at 5-7 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters.
