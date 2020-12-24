FDOH reports 121 new deaths in Florida on Thursday’s COVID-19 dashboard

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 12,853 new cases of COVID-19 and a 7.84% positivity rate on its Friday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 96 new deaths since Thursday. Since March, there have been 1,247,546 cases statewide and 20,995 deaths.
The positivity rate in Florida & Manatee County declined slightly in the past 24 hours. According to FDOH records, Sarasota County’s positivity rate has gone down by half in the last 24 hours. Sarasota County is reporting 22 new deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 21,031 Residents: 20,706 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 325
Conditions and Care Deaths: 407 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,063 Non-Residents: 18
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 9,576 (46%) Female: 10,867 (52%) Unknown/No data: 263 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,846 (9%) White: 12,103 (58%) Other: 3,250 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,507 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,180 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 11,017 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 4,509 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 17,475 Residents: 16,971 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 504
Conditions and Care Deaths: 488 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,003 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 7,863 (46%) Female: 9,026 (53%) Unknown/No data: 82 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,018 (6%) White: 11,436 (67%) Other: 1,453 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,064 (18%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,088 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 10,083 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 4,800 (28%)
