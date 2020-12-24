Cold Weather Shelters available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials coordinated with municipal partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold weather shelters on Christmas Eve sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures.
Intake for cold weather sheltering at The Salvation Army - Center of Hope will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, 2020. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and breakfast will be served the following morning at 5:30 a.m. On Dec. 25, a traditional Christmas meal will be served from 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Breakfast will be served the following morning at 5:30 a.m.
Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
