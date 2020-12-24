Cold Weather Shelters available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Intake for cold weather sheltering at The Salvation Army - Center of Hope will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, 2020. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and breakfast will be served the following morning at 5:30 a.m. On Dec. 25, a traditional Christmas meal will be served from 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Breakfast will be served the following morning at 5:30 a.m.