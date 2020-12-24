Cold Weather Shelter open Christmas Night

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service is forecasting near freezing temperatures for Christmas night (Friday). The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte will provide shelter to people needing refuge from the cold.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Sunday. The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots.
For information, call 2-1-1. Charlotte County residents in Englewood, TTY users, and other areas may dial 941-205-2161.
