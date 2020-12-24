City of Holmes Beach seek information after plant life destroyed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County CrimeStoppers and the City of Holmes Beach are seeking information after native plants and vegetation were destroyed on city property.
You can earn $500 if your information leads to an arrest.
The City is hoping to filed charges in the destruction of protected trees on city property back in late November. If you have any information please call the police department at 778-COPS. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can leave the tip with Manatee County CrimeStoppers.
