Christmas Eve Thunderstorms, Much Colder Christmas Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Christmas Eve cold front is right on track for tonight. This morning starts with potential for severe storms in the Panhandle and parts of the northwest Gulf Coast. By afternoon the greatest risk for severe storms moves east to the coast of the Carolinas. Most of Florida is in a Marginal Risk of severe storms, which is the lowest category of severe storm potential.
In the Suncoast our strongest storms will occur between 6pm to 9pm, but the risk of severe storms is highest from Tampa northward. We will track the storms as they develop. Storms will weaken but rain continues until midnight.
Skies clear out Christmas Day as MUCH colder air moves in.
Highs Friday and Saturday are only in the 50s, with weekend morning temps into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible in inlad areas of the Suncoast. Then temps start to warm up Sunday, and the 70s are back for the last week of 2020!
