27 year-old widow remembers her husband, a veteran who served in Iraq and died in a motorcycle crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Brittane Mettelus, 27, lost her husband, a 25 year-old veteran and father of four, to a motorcycle crash in Hillsborough County.
Karlos Mettelus was born and raised in Manatee County. The fatal crash happened less than a week ago. Mettelus was a veteran for six years and served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. His wife wants to remind drivers these are real families experiencing loss in these accidents.
He’s leaving behind four young children right before Christmas.
“I don’t know how to explain it to them where they understand,” said Brittane Mettelus. “They just keep asking me, ‘is he at the doctor, is he at the doctor?’ Can I go see him, and I don’t want to keep telling him that his dad’s not coming home.”
Karlos had just finished serving at the end of the last year so this was going to be the families first Christmas together.
You can support the family by donating to their GoFundMe.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.