Tampa Police seeking identity of armed robber

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are seeking the person believed to behind three robberies at local smoke shops.
Between Dec. 16-18, three armed robberies have occurred at two Tampa smoke shops and one in Temple Terrace. All of the robberies appear to have been committed by the same armed suspect. During the robberies, the suspect targets cash in the register and, specifically, “Backwood” brand tobacco/cigars.
- DATE/TIME LOCATION
- Dec 16 @ 5:49 PM Villains Smoke Shop; 4947 Broadway Ave (Tampa)
- Dec 17 @ 7:48 PM Kings of Vapor; 6406 E. Fowler Ave (Temple Terrace)
- Dec 18 @ 3:02 PM Smoke Signals; 5128 N. Florida Ave (Tampa)
In the two most recent robberies, the suspect was wearing a construction helmet. In the December 18 robbery, an older model red Mercedes was seen in the area at the time. While it is not yet known if the vehicle was involved, detectives would like to speak with the occupants to determine if they have any information that could help this case.
Detectives are asking the community to look closely at the surveillance video Anyone who may have information that can help with this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.
