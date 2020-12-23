Police: Sarasota native shoots pregnant wife, himself

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) - A Fort Bragg soldier from Sarasota shot and killed his pregnant wife and then himself, according to law enforcement.
According to WTVD, the ABC affiliate in Fayetteville, police say that 31-year-old Keith Lewis shot his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Sarah Lewis, at their apartment Sunday.
When police arrived at the home in the 900 block of Willow Street, they found Keith dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sarah was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died. She was an EMT.
Keith was a staff sergeant originally from Sarasota, Florida.
”We are profoundly saddened at the tragic passing of Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Lewis. Our soldiers and families are the bedrock of our unit and any loss deeply affects our formations,” stated Lt. Col. Mark Finnegan, 98th Civil Affairs Battalion Commander. “We are working to provide the utmost support to the family and our team.”
The couple had a 3-year-old daughter who is in the care of relatives.
