Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who impersonated officer in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unidentified individual impersonated a Law Enforcement officer by performing a traffic stop in Sarasota.
The fake traffic stop happened on Dec. 14 near 8131 15th St E, Sarasota at 6:30 a.m. The person identified themselves as a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is described as a black male, 40-50 years of age, possibly wearing eyeglasses, and armed with a handgun. The vehicle is described as a light blue newer model Ford Explorer with security lettering on the driver side door, Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s flags on front door displays, and a wheelchair rack on the rear of the vehicle.
The vehicle was equipment with red and blue lights on the dash. Given the victim’s direction of travel, it is possible the suspect came from the Sarasota area.
Anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter or comes into contact with the described vehicle is asked to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
