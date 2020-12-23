Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office honors deputy killed in crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies are paying tribute to Deputy Antonio Hernandez following his death in a car crash.
Hernandez, 22, died from his injuries following the crash on I-75 on Sunday. He was off duty at he time.
Hernandez had just begun his career with MCSO in July after serving with the Palmetto PD.
“Antonio was a talented, hardworking deputy who showed professionalism and always had a smile. He will be missed,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren. “Please keep the Hernandez family, friends, and his law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers.
Hernandez’s patrol car is parked in front of the department’s Operations Center. Those who wish to leave condolences may do so.
