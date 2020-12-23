Gov. DeSantis announces priority for COVID-19 vaccines

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WWSB) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which gave directions and official instructions on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first phase of vaccine administration will allow providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- Persons 65 years of age and older; and
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
Hospitals have more leniency in deciding who is the most medically vulnerable patient.
DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, County Health Departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits.
At this time, a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine has been received by select County Health Departments; as more doses become available, County Health Departments will work with their community partners to provide vaccines to those 65 and older.
Over the past two weeks, more than 170 hospitals across the state have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and as a part of their allocation, hospitals received enough doses to vaccinate their entire frontline health care staff and have vaccine remaining.
