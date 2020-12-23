FWC, Naples Zoo partner together to rehabilitate, release panther

(WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Naples Zoo successfully released a rescued Florida panther back to the wild on Tuesday!
Naples Zoo and FWC have been partnering for five years to coordinate panther rescue efforts. During this time span, five panthers have been rescued. The first four Florida panthers rescued by FWC and Naples Zoo were either too young, or their injuries were too severe to be returned back to the wild.
This panther, nicknamed “Logan” by zookeepers, recovered well and was ready to be released back to the wild. He had suffered injuries earlier this month after being struck by a car. Logan was released at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.
“Saving species takes strong partnerships,” said Lee Ann Rottmann, Naples Zoo’s Director of Animal Programs. “We are very proud to be able to assist USFWS and FWC in helping this panther get back to the wild.”
Before the release, the Florida panther received a complete health assessment and was fitted with a radio collar. The FWC uses radio-telemetry to monitor and collect data on panther movement, behavior, reproduction and more. Naples Zoo and the FWC will be able to share periodic updates on Logan’s progress.
