FHP: North Port man arrested for threatening trooper with golf club

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 41 year-old man who lives in North Port was arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after he struck a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper who was attempting to take him into custody, according to FHP.
FHP says the Florida Highway Patrol received a complaint that a motorist operating a 1999 Ford Van was traveling northbound on I-75 near the 240 milepost while throwing golf clubs out of the vehicle at other adjacent traffic on December 23, 2020, at 1:13 p.m.
According to FHP, an FHP Trooper on patrol located and stopped a vehicle Jonathan Edward Day of North Port was driving near the 265 milepost at Fowler Avenue. Once stopped, the driver exited the van and confronted the Trooper with a golf club. The driver initially complied with the Trooper’s instructions to disarm himself of the clubs, but then resisted as the Trooper attempted to take the driver into custody.
FHP says the driver then struck the Trooper with his fist and pulled at the Trooper’s uniform and radio. he Trooper then deployed his taser effectively and was able to subdue the driver.
In addition to being charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Day is charged with Resisting Arrest with Violence, Throwing a Deadly Missile from his Vehicle, as well as Possession of Marijuana, Controlled Substances and Drug Paraphernalia.
Witnesses and victims of this incident are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800.
