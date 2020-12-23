FDOH reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida on its Wednesday dashboard

FDOH reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida on its Wednesday dashboard
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness. (Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | December 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 4:38 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 11,054 new cases of COVID-19 and a 8.62% positivity rate on its Wednesday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 120 new deaths since Tuesday. Since March, there have been 1,234,399 cases statewide and 20,874 deaths.

The positivity rate in Florida & Manatee county declined slightly in the past 24 hours. Sarasota County’ positivity rate nearly doubled in the last 24 hours. FDOH records 2 less deaths in Sarasota County, meaning 2 deaths were taken away.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 20,822 Residents: 20,506 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 316

Conditions and Care Deaths: 407 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,052 Non-Residents: 18

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41

Gender: Male: 9,486 (46%) Female: 10,759 (52%) Unknown/No data: 261 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,821 (9%) White: 11,969 (58%) Other: 3,215 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,501 (17%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,143 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 10,902 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 4,461 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 17,299 Residents: 16,816 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 483

Conditions and Care Deaths: 466 Hospitalizations* Residents: 999 Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48

Gender: Male: 7,791 (46%) Female: 8,940 (53%) Unknown/No data: 85 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,007 (6%) White: 11,309 (67%) Other: 1,447 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,053 (18%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,076 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 9,989 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 4,751 (28%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.